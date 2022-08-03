PAWTUCKET – Blackstone Valley Community Health Care will hold a community health fair on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Central Falls location, 1000 Broad St.
The event is free and open to the public. This year, BVCHC will be offering free health screenings and information, immunizations, and COVID-19 vaccines. Community partners will be providing resources, nutritional snacks, raffles, games and more.
