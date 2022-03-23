PAWTUCKET – Cape Verdean American Community Development will hold an Island in the City Art Class on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., April 20-June 9, at CACD, 120 High St.
This course will be instructed by artist April Doran. This class is free, with a one-time registration fee of $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Stop in and register in person, or click the link below to register online at https://forms.gle/1hgYsgF2XZ5AtM5eA.
Open to ages 12-18. Participants must be vaccinated and willing to follow COVID guidelines.
