PAWTUCKET – Capeverdean American Community Development, 120 High St., announces its NHA Storia Theater Class. CACD is looking for young storytellers and actors in middle and high school to craft and share original Cape Verdean stories from elders in the community.
The program will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 24-Feb. 16, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., at CACD. In-person registration is being held Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Transportation is available with a maximum of 15 students.
For more information or to register online, email cacd401@gmail.com.
