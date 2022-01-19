PAWTUCKET – Capeverdean American Community Development will hold an eight-week Island in the City Sculpting Class taught by artist Christian Goncalves on Wednesdays, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Feb. 2-March 26.
The class is open to ages 12-18. Attendees must be fully vaccinated and follow COVID-19 guidelines. Registration is available in-person at the CACD, 120 High St., or online at https://cacd.nationbuilder.com . For more informaiton, call 401-305-6908 or email cacd401@gmail .com.
