PAWTUCKET – Capeverdean American Community Development has free diapers and wipes available to families in need.
Pickup times are Monday-Thursday, 5-8:30 p.m., at CACD, 120 High St. Email cacd401@gmail.com or call 401-305-6908.
Updated: May 4, 2022 @ 10:12 am
