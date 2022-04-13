PAWTUCKET – Capeverdean American Community Development announces new student registration for its online Cape Verdean Kriolu Language Course.
Classes begin the week of April 18, and are offered via Zoom. Each session is 10 weeks long with one-hour classes. Beginner classes are offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Advanced classes are offered on Thursdays at 5 p.m. The cost is $75 per student.
Register online at www.cacd.nationbuilder.com or email cacd401@gmail.com.
