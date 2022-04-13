PAWTUCKET – Capeverdean American Community Development will hold an “Acushnet Avenue” and “Chiquinho” book presentation on Saturday, April 16, from 3 to 5 p.m., at CACD, 120 High St.
The event is free. For more information, call Ana at 401-787-4765, Calu Bana at 401-359-4986 or Danny Cabral at 401-548-0891.
