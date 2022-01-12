PAWTUCKET – Capeverdean American Community Development, 120 High St., will host a celebration of the life of Amilcar Cabral Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 22-23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will include scholar presentations, music, dance, performances, food, art and local vendors.
This will be both an in-person and virtual event: participants can decide their platform. In-person attendees must show proof of vaccination.
Tickets are $15 for the two-day event. For tickets and more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/ 7d6cdwds .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.