PAWTUCKET – Capeverdean American Community Development will hold its June Ora Di Kafe, community potluck brunch, special Father’s Day edition on Sunday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at CACD, 120 High St.
The free event will feature food, live music by Calu Bana, Biska games, a vaccine clinic, and goodie bags to the first 100 guests. Attendees must show proof of vaccination.
For more information, call 401-305-6908.
