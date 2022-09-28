CACD will host college fair Oct. 15 Sep 28, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAWTUCKET – Capeverdean American Community Development, 120 High St., will host a college fair on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Representatives from various colleges, and educational and career programs will be on site. For more information, call 401-455-6034 or email nnascimento@ccri.edu. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Major drug bust shakes Monastery Heights UPDATE: Causes of death revealed for Menard, Grabowski Ballou Home to become 'The Residences at Mendon' Grant brings community center at Amaral Building a step closer Lincoln council looks to prohibit public smoking Latest News With jumpstart from the town, local women beautify lot Local elected leaders lend a hand after Fiona devastates Puerto Rico NP football team takes 21-20 thriller for first D-IV victory Car wash proposed at spot of last Rhode Island Friendly’s Commission approves revised Dexter Street Commons project Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News With jumpstart from the town, local women beautify lot Local elected leaders lend a hand after Fiona devastates Puerto Rico NP football team takes 21-20 thriller for first D-IV victory Car wash proposed at spot of last Rhode Island Friendly’s Commission approves revised Dexter Street Commons project Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Featured Businesses Josh's Construction 194 Campeau St, Woonsocket, RI 02895 +1(401)597-5660 Website Find a local business Top Ads featured showcase 1 Antiques, Vintage, Music Gear, Home Goods Yard Sale Sep 22, 2022 featured showcase 2 Woonsocket Yard Sale/ Boutique Final Sale Sep 22, 2022
