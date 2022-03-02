PAWTUCKET – Capeverdean American Community Development and the Gamm Theatre will celebrate the completion of the first Nha Storia Theater Class today, Wednesday, March 2, at 5 p.m., at CACD, 120 High St.
During this free event, students will be showcasing their work in a play for family, friends and the community.
Must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask upon entering the building.
For more information about CACD, visit cacd.nationbuilder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.