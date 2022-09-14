Ah, fall is right around the corner, perfect time to get out for a walk in the fresh air and admire the wonderful sights of Pawtucket, Slater Mill, Slater Park, The newly renovated Payne Park, and the ever-growing collection of mini bottles that litter the streets of all corners of Pawtucket, Providence, and beyond.
Many candidates have talked about cleaner streets and the growing trash problem. And that’s good; what I’ve been not seeing is the plans to address this issue. I would like to hear the candidates address the issue and there’s a rather simple way we seem to be overlooking.
A bottle redemption program. The truth is R.I. did put forward a bill in 2020(H 7611) to create this program, but it: A) didn’t pass and B) ignored the scourge of mini bottles (Definitions(9) defines plastic bottle as minimum of 16 oz.). Only Maine redeems these bottles. I ask the candidates to not only support such a bill but to expand it to include mini bottles. According to BottleBill.org these bills eliminate between 69-84 percent of bottle litter and even up to 65 percent of litter overall. This is quite honestly the easiest solution and self-sufficient as many would gather the bottles just to get the easy cash.
Another more ambitious plan is to create jobs by expanding public works, and adopting the Disney trash can distance at least in public parks and downtown. Disney has trash cans every 30 feet, which they studied as the ideal distance to eliminate litter as much as possible. Obviously, this scheme requires more Public Works employees to handle the trash, but we can consider the net benefit of less litter and the effect of “eliminating broken windows”.
So while I very much thank the candidates speaking on cleaner streets, I hope to see some innovative plans to actually address the issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.