Ah, fall is right around the corner, perfect time to get out for a walk in the fresh air and admire the wonderful sights of Pawtucket, Slater Mill, Slater Park, The newly renovated Payne Park, and the ever-growing collection of mini bottles that litter the streets of all corners of Pawtucket, Providence, and beyond.

Many candidates have talked about cleaner streets and the growing trash problem. And that’s good; what I’ve been not seeing is the plans to address this issue. I would like to hear the candidates address the issue and there’s a rather simple way we seem to be overlooking.

