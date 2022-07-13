PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., has announced that the Cape Verdean Museum will be visiting the Senior Center on Friday, July 22, at 12:30 p.m.
Learn about and celebrate Cape Verdean culture. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call the center at 401-728-7582.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.