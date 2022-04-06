PROVIDENCE – Gov. Dan McKee has announced more than $5 million in funding awards to revitalize blighted and vacant properties in Providence and Central Falls. The awards will fund 42 rental homes and one new public facility.
On March 2, 2021, Rhode Island voters passed a state bond referendum authorizing the issuance of $65 million in bonds to increase the availability of affordable housing and support community revitalization through the redevelopment of existing structures, new construction, and property acquisition. RIHousing was authorized by the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation to implement and administer the program, using $15 million of these funds for the improvement of properties that are blighted or in need of revitalization.
RIHousing’s Board of Commissioners approved funding awards under the state’s Acquisition and Revitalization Program at the agency’s March board meeting.
According to a news release, the ARP’s purpose is to stabilize neighborhoods and communities by strategically targeting foreclosed and/or blighted properties and vacant lots in need of redevelopment. ARP funding is available statewide, but 75 percent of the funding is set aside for urban communities. The income of households that will occupy the redeveloped properties is limited to 120 percent of Area Median Income ($83,050 for a two-person household). In addition, ARP prioritizes the redevelopment of properties located in low and moderate-income census tracts or that serve low and moderate-income households.
In November 2021, RIHousing issued a Request for Proposals for ARP funds from qualified applicants. In response, RIHousing received 17 proposals requesting almost $28 million in ARP funding. To be considered for funding, applicants must demonstrate that the development activity will commence within six months of approval and is financially feasible. Applicants must also have the experience and capacity to complete and operate/maintain the project and demonstrate the need or demand for the project through market analysis, local demographics, existing demand for the project, etc.
Three properties in Providence and one in Central Falls were selected for funding awards. According to the press announcement, Central Street Phase II, Central Falls, Pawtucket Central Falls Development will revitalize an existing blighted building and vacant lot to create 10 affordable three-bedroom rental units for residents earning between 30 percent and 80 percent AMI. Three units will be designated for homeless youth transitioning out of foster care. PCFDC has partnered with Foster Forward, who will provide a subsidy and long-term case management for residents of these three units.
