PROVIDENCE – The Champlin Foundation has announced $10.2 million in capital funding to 95 nonprofit organizations serving Rhode Islanders of all ages across youth services, healthcare, arts and culture, and beyond. The following local organizations received funding.
In Central Falls, the Church of the Holy Cross received $25,000 for a facade restoration project.
In Pawtucket, Capeverdean American Community Development received $126,175 for a first floor cooling system and elevator installation. The Salvation Army of Rhode Island received $412,200 for a Pawtucket Corps Building brick restoration project. Urban Perinatal Education Center received $6,800 for a boiler replacement. YMCA of Pawtucket received $240,000 for HVAC upgrades at the Family Y branch.
According to a news release from the organization, the Champlin Foundation supports capital improvements across nine key areas of focus: arts and culture, conservation and parks, education, healthcare, historic preservation and heritage, libraries, social services, youth services, and welfare of animals. This grant cycle builds on previous funding that was distributed earlier in the year, bringing the total distributed in 2022 to $20.5 million.
The first round of applications for 2023 grants will open on Dec. 15, and close on Jan. 15, 2023. The second cycle will begin June 1, and close on July 1.
