PROVIDENCE – The Champlin Foundation has announced $10.2 million in capital funding to 95 nonprofit organizations serving Rhode Islanders of all ages across youth services, healthcare, arts and culture, and beyond. The following local organizations received funding. 

In Central Falls, the Church of the Holy Cross received $25,000 for a facade restoration project. 

