PAWTUCKET – In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Pawtucket Public Library will celebrate the Day of the Dead, a Mexican-American tradition, on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon.Children 5 and older are invited to learn about the Day of the Dead and decorate a sugar skull. All supplies will be provided. Space is limited.Registration is required. For more information, call 401-725-3714, ext. 209 or email mcotto@pawtucketlibrary.org.
