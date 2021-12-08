PAWTUCKET – Young readers are invited to join the Book Club for Kids program hosted by the Pawtucket Children’s Library on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon. This month’s featured book is “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” by Kate DiCamillo.
Visit the Children’s Library or call the Pawtucket Public Library Children’s Department at 401-725-3714, ext. 209, to register. The first 10 readers receive a free paperback copy. On Dec. 11, the club will get together to share ideas, favorite parts of the story, play trivia games based on the book and make a craft.
