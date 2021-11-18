CENTRAL FALLS – The Ladies Adoration Society of the Church of the Holy Cross, corner of High and Clay streets, will host a Polish Kitchen on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Authentic homemade Polish foods will be available for sale; cold, take-out only. Menu items include cabbage and cheese pierogi, stuffed cabbage, cabbage soup and kielbasa sandwiches. Pre-order recommended at Button9744@gmail.com. Walk-ins are encouraged to arrive early.
