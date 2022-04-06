EAST PROVIDENCE – Church of the Epiphany, 1336 Pawtucket Ave., in Rumford, is debuting a newly renovated sanctuary space with a Community Open House on Saturday, April 9, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Rev. Jennifer Zogg said, “We are pleased to invite the community to come visit our ‘new’ sanctuary space. Along with our life as a faith community of the Episcopal Church, we hope the people of East Providence and surrounding towns will see us as a community space, welcoming to all and available for a variety of uses.”
For more information, call 401-434-5012 or visit www.epiphanyep.org/rent-the-sanctuary.
