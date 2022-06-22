PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket Commerce Department, in partnership with Centreville Bank, will be hosting the next installment in the Pawtucket Promotes Series highlighting homeownership.
On Thursday, June 23, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Pawtucket Visitors Center, 175 Main St., in honor of June being National Homeownership Month, Pawtucket Promotes:Homeownership Resource Fair will bring resources to Pawtucket for those looking to buy a home.
Resource partners include Blackstone Valley Community Action Program, Rhode Island Housing, Housing Works R.I., Housing Network R.I., Pawtucket Housing Authority, and Pawtucket Central Falls Development.
A complimentary breakfast will be provided by Francesca’s of Pawtucket.
Stay tuned to the city of Pawtucket website at www.pawtucketri.com for more information on additional upcoming Pawtucket Promotes events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.