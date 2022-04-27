PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Division announces the following summer job opportunities for individuals 16 and older.
Starting May 2, employment applications will be available to Pawtucket residents only, who are 16 years of age or older for summer camp counselor opportunities at Slater Memorial Park. All candidates must be available to work from June 27 through Aug. 12. All openings will be filled on Tuesday, May 24th through a lottery drawing process.
If selected, the candidate will be contacted with instructions for completing additional paperwork. Selected applicants who are 18 years of age or older, will require a BCI check that will be facilitated through the city of Pawtucket. There are several openings for non-paying “counselor-in-training” positions for candidates 14 or 15 years of age. A “CIT” notation should be included on the application when returned.
The Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Division is also looking for individuals to serve as lifeguards at the Veteran's Park Pool this summer from July 2 through Aug. 21. Certified lifeguards will earn $17 per hour in addition to cash incentives for those who complete a full season as a lifeguard with the city of Pawtucket. This position requires a valid certification and special training in First Aid, CPR, and Lifesaving (non-surf is acceptable). Candidates are not required to be Pawtucket residents, but must be 16 years of age or older and available to work on weekdays as well as weekends. More details regarding this position are available through Indeed.com at https://tinyurl.com/y8y9uszj. Candidates may also contact the Recreation Office at 401-728-0500, ext. 251, or send an email to John Blais at jblais@pawtucketri.com.
Employment applications for all positions are available at the Slater Park Office, 825 Armistice Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-4:30 p.m.
