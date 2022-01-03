PAWTUCKET – As of Monday, the city of Pawtucket has opened operational Safe Stations in its fire stations across the city in an effort to reduce incidents related to substance use disorders.
With the completion of all the necessary training with Gateway Health and the Pawtucket Public Safety team, the assembly of the harm reduction kits that will be distributed to individuals upon arrival, and areas designated and arranged for these stations, the city has announced that all will be operational the first week in January.
Individuals in need can head to any Pawtucket Fire Station and will be greeted by a member of the Pawtucket Fire Department who will conduct a health assessment. Following that assessment, the firefighter will then be calling Gateway Health, who will provide a licensed mental health clinician to assist at the station and meet with the individual at any time or day to provide recovery services.
If they so choose, individuals will have the option to just receive a harm reduction kit. Each harm reduction kit includes Narcan, a fentanyl testing kit, masks, information on recovery clinics in Rhode Island, informational material on Good Samaritan laws, and opioid information from RICares and Gateway Health in an easy-to-carry Pawtucket Prevention Coalition draw-string bag. Those looking for assistance will be guided to additional resources on harm reduction, including a 24/7-hour call line.
The city will have Safe Stations operational at all hours of the day.
