PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket would like to remind taxpayers that they will no longer be receiving a motor vehicle tax bill effective immediately.
Working collaboratively, through actions by the state and General Assembly, states a news release, the city of Pawtucket is excited to announce that the motor vehicle phase out has been eliminated and Pawtucket taxpayers will no longer receive a motor vehicle tax bill because of this.
“I want to thank the General Assembly for taking the action to eliminate the motor vehicle tax a year early. This permanent reprieve couldn’t have happened at a more opportune time as we experience unprecedented rising costs of goods and services,” said Mayor Donald R. Grebien. “No taxpayer will receive a bill regarding their motor vehicle tax this year or in future years. If anyone has any questions, reach out to City Hall and our Collections Office to discuss; they will be willing and able to answer all of your questions.”
The Pawtucket Tax Collections office is open Monday-Friday at Pawtucket City Hall, 137 Roosevelt Ave., on the 1st floor. They can also be reached at 401-728-0500, ext. 344.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.