PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket Commerce Department will hold the second installment of its Pawtucket Promotes series, in partnership with the National Grid Small Business Program and RISE Engineering, on Friday, April 29, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Isle Brewer's Guild, 461 Main St.
The program is titled "Pawtucket Promotes: Businesses RISEing Together." The event will be catered by Rhody Hen. Those interested in attending are encouraged to visit https://tinyurl.com/23x2hkrm to register for the event.
Pawtucket Promotes extends this invitation to businesses who want to grow and scale both in their technology and create environments that are sustainable for the future.
Visit www.pawtucketri.com for more information on additional upcoming Pawtucket Promotes events.
