Gabi Streisand, of Pawtucket, has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Bucknell University.
Elisio Nascimento, of Pawtucket, have been named to the spring semester dean's list at Lasell University.
Celeste Derry, of Pawtucket, has been named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Vermont.
Alexandria Lorenzo of Pawtucket, has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Lasell University. She graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in cybersecurity and was honored with an undergraduate book award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.