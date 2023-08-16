Joshua Farrell, of Pawtucket, a graduate of Saint Raphael Academy, has been named to the president’s list at Western New England University for the spring semester.
Daniel Blanchette, of Pawtucket, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Emerson College.
Julia Al-Amir, of Pawtucket, graduated from the University of Rhode Island. She served as president of the Middle Eastern Student Association at URI and was recently recognized as one of the first recipients of a scholarship award sponsored by a URI faculty member to honor student leaders working to fight racism and hate crimes. Al-Amir will join URI’s graduate College Student Personnel program, working in the office of student engagement.
Thomas Salois, of Pawtucket, has been named to the president’s list at Norwich University for the spring semester.
Carmella Lamour, of Pawtucket, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Georgia State University.
Yuderkis Zorrilla, of Pawtucket, has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the American International College.
Katherine Cubias and George Yeboah, both of Pawtucket, have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Regis College.
Alejandra Murillo, of Pawtucket, has been inducted into the Western New England University chapter of the Delta Epsilon National Honor Society.
Adetayo Okeowo and Ligia Dos Reis, both of Pawtucket, have earned Awards of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Information Technology.
Casey Crawford, of Pawtucket, has been initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at Framingham State University.
Jeorgia Jahumpa and Dylan Prew, both of Pawtucket, were presented Student Life Awards at Stonehill College for outstanding contributions to student life.
