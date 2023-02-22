Joshua Farrell of Pawtucket, a graduate of Saint Raphael Academy, has been named to the president’s list at Western New England University for the fall semester.
Elisio Nascimento of Pawtucket has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Lasell University.
Molly Frazier and Dylan Prew, of Pawtucket, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Stonehill College.
Lily Moskwa of Pawtucket has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz.
The following Pawtucket students have been named to the Southern New Hampshire University fall semester president’s list: Sebastian Vasquez, Erin Jarvis, Melvin Jimmy, Zemas Howard, Christy Carrion, Samantha Ferruche, Jacob Bonanno, Sage O’Donovan, Nana Kwame Afriyie, Lydia Cochrane, Jeremy Mcgurn, Louitherson Dort.
Faith Escalera of Pawtucket has been named to the Southern New Hampshire University fall semester dean’s list.
Gabi Streisand of Pawtucket has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bucknell University.
Sydni Furtado of Pawtucket has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire, earning highest honors.
Allison Dos Santos Soares of Pawtucket has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross.
Carmella Lamour of Pawtucket has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Georgia State University.
Fernando Jeronimo of Pawtucket has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University.
Lauren Reilly of Pawtucket has been named to the dean’s list at St. Anselm College for the fall semester.
Amanda Poole and Simone Cardoso Dos Santos, both of Pawtucket, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Western New England University.
Emily Kinsman of Pawtucket has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at MassBay Community College.
Frank Jolifier of Pawtucket has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Hartford.
