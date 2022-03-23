Joseph Adegboyega, son of Abigail and Nathaniel Adegboyega of Pawtucket, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Providence College.
Pawtucket students Molly Frazier, Jeorgia Jahumpa and Jaime Lee have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Stonehill College.
Kaitlynn Clement of Pawtucket has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Pawtucket students Gabby Freeman and Grace Kayode have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Tufts University.
Noelle Gauvin and Sebastian Zuluaga, both of Pawtucket, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bryant University.
Pawtucket students Chatham McCloskey, Glenn Filipe, Ariana Yany, and Veronica Todd have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Emmanuel College.
Sydni Furtado, of Pawtucket, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire.
Alexandria Lorenzo and Elisio Nascimento, both of Pawtucket, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Lasell University.
Pawtucket students Dawn Rodgers, Joao Monteiro, Sandra Dalomba, Arianna Anderson, Michael Aguiar, Jaclyn Fruci and Daniel Marshall have been named to the fall semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Shauna Bienvenue, Christy Carrion, Abby Dodge, Yuri Nobre, and Madina Camara, all of Pawtucket, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Gabi Streisand, of Pawtucket, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bucknell University.
Maria Brito and Jaylen Encarnacion, both of Pawtucket, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at American International College.
Pawtucket students Tania Acosta, Janessa Avila-Crespo, Isaiah Barrientos, Brian Bericochea, Jillian Booth, Simrat Dhillon, Kimberly Lajoie, Taylor Quinn, and Alexander Sanchez have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Roger Williams University.
Lauren Reilly, of Pawtucket, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Saint Anselm College.
Adam Tremblay and Jennifer Early, both of Pawtucket, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Dean College.
Julian Dejesus, of Pawtucket, have been named to the fall semester president’s list at Dean College.
Tatiana Vaz, of Pawtucket, has been named to the fall semester president’s list at Siena College.
Bryanna Clement, of Pawtucket, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University.
Areeb Islam and Victor Vargas, both of Pawtucket, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.