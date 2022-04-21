PAWTUCKET – ZAP the Blackstone is looking for Community Captains and is hosting a Zoom meeting for those interested on Wednesday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m.
Participants will help Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful by talking up ZAP to everyone they know. Share this milestone event with churches, school groups, neighbors and more, so no one misses the opportunity to be a ZAPster this year. The goal is to have everyone cleaning and greening the whole Blackstone watershed, on Saturday, Aug. 27.
A Community Captain is the liaison between the Zap team, municipality, and community residents to build a successful Zap 50 event.
Contact Donna Kaehler at 401-724-2200 or keep@tourblackstone.com for the zoom link or more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.