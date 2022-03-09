PROVDENCE — Gov. Dan McKee, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority and the city of Pawtucket have announced that a new COVID-19 testing site opened on Feb. 25, at its transit center in the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council headquarters, 175 Main St. The testing site administers both PCR and POC COVID-19 tests Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are not required.
RIPTA is providing free transportation to people traveling to and from vaccination appointments on existing routes, as well as for RIde paratransit passengers. Once you have made a vaccination appointment, contact RIPTA’s customer service team at 401-784-9500, ext. 2012 or CustomerRelations@RIPTA.com. A Wave smart card or Wave mobile app is required to participate in this promotion. Visit RIPTA.com/wave for details.
