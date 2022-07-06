ATLANTA, Ga. – The following William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School students won one of the nation's highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Atlanta on June 22-23. More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education.
Genesis Phillips, of Pawtucket was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Health Occupations Professional Portfolio.
Penelope Ferreras, of Pawtucket was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Basic Health Care Skills.
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 108 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions.
