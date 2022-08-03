PAWTUCKET – The deadline for the city of Pawtucket Photo Contest is Friday, Aug. 5. This year’s theme is “Celebrate! Pawtucket.”
Twelve winning photos will be selected by a panel of local professional photographers and placed in the 2023 City Calendar. Submissions should be emailed to psz333@aol.com.
