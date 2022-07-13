PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee is currently seeking nominations for 2022 inductees. The deadline for nominations and all letters of support is Friday, July 15.
According to organizers, this annual event is a celebration to recognize individuals whose efforts — in any line of endeavor — have made a lasting impact and highlighted the heritage of the citizens of the city of Pawtucket. Those receiving this award will be officially inducted into the Pawtucket Hall of Fame at an awards ceremony that will take place on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Pawtucket Armory Arts Center.
Nominees need not be native born to Pawtucket, but must have had some significant impact on the city as a whole.
A person is eligible for election to the city of Pawtucket Hall of Fame if that person meets any or all of the following criteria: born in the city of Pawtucket, or whose reputation was made while a resident of the city of Pawtucket; who made the city of Pawtucket the home of their business; who has made a lasting impact on the quality of life of the citizens of the city of Pawtucket.
To nominate a person, a letter of nomination must be sent to the Chairperson listing the nominee’s name and a statement why this person is being nominated; additional letters from other individuals supporting the nomination are strongly encouraged. When the committee is considering the nomination, the person who made the initial nomination will be invited to come before the committee to discuss the nomination.
Letters of nomination should be mailed to: Patricia S. Zacks, chair, Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee, Pawtucket City Hall, 137 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02860.
For more information, visit: www.pawtucketri.com and, under the "City" tab, click “Pawtucket Hall of Fame” or contact Patricia S. Zacks, chair at 401-273-5367 or psz333@aol.com.
