PAWTUCKET – The endorsed Democrat for the District 6 City Council seat, Patricia DeDora-St. Germain says one of the main reasons she wants to serve on the council is to ensure there is close oversight of the lease agreement between the city and Waste Connections Inc., the for-profit company operating the Blackstone Valley Regional Transfer Station.
“I worked tirelessly to organize neighbors and businesses to fight the proposed expansion and relocation of the BVRTS to Concord Street, a short-sighted plan that would have had numerous negative consequences for Fairlawn and nearby Woodlawn. We were successful in that fight, but more work remains to be done,” she said in her campaign release this week.
DeDora-St.Germain says that though she would have preferred to have the transfer station on Grotto Avenue return to being a small, city-operated municipal transfer station, she believes there are stipulations in the current agreement intended to provide protections to the neighborhood.
“As district councilor, I will keep a watchful eye on the operations of the BVRTS, holding the vendor accountable to operating in a responsible manner that is respectful of its host neighborhood, including making the structural improvements outlined in the agreement, observing operating hours and capacity limits and following DEM regulations,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.