WOONSOCKET – The Rhode Island Association of Realtors has announced that Agueda Del Borgo, of Pawtucket, and Chris Whitten, of Smithfield, have been inducted into the Omega Tau Rho fraternity of the National Association of Realtors.
Membership in the honorary fraternity is represented by the Medallion of Service which is awarded as a token of the high esteem in which inductees are held by their fellow Realtors, states a news release. The Medallion of Service symbolizes the recognition and appreciation accorded to Omega Tau Rho members for their contributions to the National Association of Realtors and its institutes, societies and councils.
Del Borgo is the 2022 president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors and a past president of the Greater Providence Board of Realtors. She was the recipient of the Greater Providence Board’s 2015 Realtor of the Year Award and earned a Lear Award in 2020, a recognition of her leadership in the real estate industry and community involvement.
She is a member of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island Associations of Realtors and has served on the Rhode Island Association of Realtors board of directors since 2014. In addition, she has served on the National Association of Realtors board of directors, as well as its Professional Development and Global Business and Alliances committees.
Whitten was the 2022 treasurer of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors and ascended to the 2023 vice president position after a formal installation at the National Association of Realtors Conference. He is also a past president of the State-Wide Multiple Listing Service and has served in several capacities for the local, state and national Realtor associations, including as federal political coordinator to Sen. Jack Reed for the National Association of Realtors.
The 2021 Rhode Island Realtor of the Year, Whitten is a member of the Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts Associations of Realtors.
