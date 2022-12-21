WOONSOCKET – The Rhode Island Association of Realtors has announced that Agueda Del Borgo, of Pawtucket, and Chris Whitten, of Smithfield, have been inducted into the Omega Tau Rho fraternity of the National Association of Realtors.

Membership in the honorary fraternity is represented by the Medallion of Service which is awarded as a token of the high esteem in which inductees are held by their fellow Realtors, states a news release. The Medallion of Service symbolizes the recognition and appreciation accorded to Omega Tau Rho members for their contributions to the National Association of Realtors and its institutes, societies and councils.

