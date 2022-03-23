PAWTUCKET – The Beta Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a student who is a member of this year’s graduating class, who is residing in and attending school in Pawtucket, Central Falls, Cumberland or Lincoln.
Interested students should contact their guidance counselors for an application. Students can also contact Scholarship Committee Chair Kimberly Heon at heonk@cox.net.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Monday, May 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.