PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Dog Park Committee will host its Dogapalooza Family Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Slater Park, Newport Avenue, in the dog park parking lot near the carousel.
The event will feature live entertainment, vendors, food, raffles and more.
