ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Donations of clothes, linens, accessories and shoes are being accepted to help make improvements to the historic 1896 Anderson House, which provides a safe and convenient meeting place for local Girl Scouts from kindergarten through high school.
Goods will be donated to Savers, with all proceeds to benefit upgrades to the Anderson House.
Donations can be dropped off at the Anderson House, 15 Fourth St., on Friday, May 20, from 5 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Donations should be placed in 13-gallon kitchen garbage bags.
Special arrangements can be made for large loads. For more information, call 508-316-9092 or visit andersonscouthouse.com.
