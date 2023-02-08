PAWTUCKET – Brian Azar, president and chief executive officer of Coastal1 Credit Union, announces the following promotions and new hires:
Kathleen Dougherty has joined the credit union as senior vice president/chief people officer and will oversee every stage of the employee experience from talent acquisition, onboarding, engagement, development, and career mobility. She comes to the credit union with over 20 years in human resources, most recently serving at Bank of America, according to a news release. Dougherty received her master’s degree from Bryant University and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University,
Jeff Kolarik has joined the credit union as senior vice president /chief information officer and will oversee Coastal1’s information technology and digital innovation efforts. He has been in the operations and technology field for over 35 years, most recently serving as EVP/COO at Bristol County Savings Bank, the news release states. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Rhode Island.
Gina Torres has been promoted to assistant vice president of information technology applications and will be responsible for business line application operations and planning, while driving the tactical direction of business line application support. She has been with the credit union for 22 years, most recently serving as IT applications analyst II. Torres holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Rhode Island.
