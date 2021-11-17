JOHNSTON – An Eco-Depot Household hazardous waste collection, hosted by Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Agnes Little School, 60 South Bend St., Pawtucket. This Eco-Depot is available free of charge to Rhode Island residents only, and to help reduce time spent in line, appointments should be made in advance.
For a full list of household hazardous waste materials, or to make an appointment, visit www.ecodepotri.org or call 401-942-1430, ext. 3241.
