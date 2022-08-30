PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien is calling a lack in communication from the Pawtucket School Department on the delayed opening of the new Winters Elementary School "unacceptable."
The School Committee has called an emergency session on the issue for Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m., due to an unexpected occurrence related to a public safety issue that requires immediate action to protect members of the public, and to discuss the issues that created the need for an emergency meeting.
“It has come to my attention that Winters Elementary School will not open on time tomorrow as had been promised to the community," said Grebien. "There are a number of health and safety items that still need to be addressed.
"The city’s fire safety and building code compliance teams were at the building today with Supt. Cheryl McWilliams, and despite efforts by the contractors to deliver the building on time for the scheduled start of the school year, the building is not ready to safely host our city’s children and teachers," added Grebien.
"I am sorry for the children and families whose first day of school will be spoiled and pushed back due to this delay. I am disappointed that Winters will not open on time, like every other school. To the parents, students, teachers, and staff impacted by this delay, many of whom I’ve heard from this evening, I share your frustration, especially with the unacceptable lack of notice by the School Department until this evening. You are owed an apology and more. I will work with all involved to get to the bottom of why this unacceptable lack of communication happened to ensure it never happens again."
Grebien said he has been told by McWilliams that the School Department believes Winters will be able to open next Tuesday, Sept. 6.
"In the meantime, I know all families will be struggling to make unexpected childcare arrangements, and I know as a father how difficult that is," he said. "I will remain in communication with the School Department, continue to keep you as up to date as possible moving forward, and assist however the city can in order to ensure this state-of-the-art school opens as soon as possible. Ultimately, I know it will be worth this unfortunate wait for our youth to have access to such a facility for years to come.”
