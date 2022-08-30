Winters School
Buy Now

PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald Grebien is calling a lack in communication from the Pawtucket School Department on the delayed opening of the new Winters Elementary School "unacceptable."

The School Committee has called an emergency session on the issue for Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m., due to an unexpected occurrence related to a public safety issue that requires immediate action to protect members of the public, and to discuss the issues that created the need for an emergency meeting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.