TIVERTON – Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents will hold a one-day spiritual retreat on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at St. Theresa Parish, 265 Stafford Road.
Emmaus Ministry is for parents whose children of any age have died by any cause.
For more information, call Barbara at 401-200-1314, or Diane or Charley at 800-919-9332. For online registration, visit www.emfgp.org.
