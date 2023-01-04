Empowerment Factory artwork
Students from The Empowerment Factory’s Trash to Treasure program collaborated to create this multimedia artwork that will be on display at the City Hall Art Gallery.

PAWTUCKET – The Empowerment Factory invites the public to attend its Children’s Art Show Opening on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Pawtucket City Hall Art Gallery, 137 Roosevelt Ave.

According to a news release, more than 70 pieces of artwork from TEF’s Creative Squad Programs, Nature Drawing and Reading Adventures: Trash to Treasure, will be on display. In addition, original pieces by TEF founder and local artist Gail Ahlers will be available for sale, with 50 percent of the proceeds going to fund programs for Rhode Island’s under-served youth. The show will remain open through March 2023, on view during City Hall hours. Admission is free.

