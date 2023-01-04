PAWTUCKET – The Empowerment Factory invites the public to attend its Children’s Art Show Opening on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Pawtucket City Hall Art Gallery, 137 Roosevelt Ave.
According to a news release, more than 70 pieces of artwork from TEF’s Creative Squad Programs, Nature Drawing and Reading Adventures: Trash to Treasure, will be on display. In addition, original pieces by TEF founder and local artist Gail Ahlers will be available for sale, with 50 percent of the proceeds going to fund programs for Rhode Island’s under-served youth. The show will remain open through March 2023, on view during City Hall hours. Admission is free.
The Empowerment Factory Children’s Art Show is funded through the city of Pawtucket Arts Panel Grant with support from the Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Art and Culture.
A Rhode Island-based nonprofit, The Empowerment Factory has designed and delivered enrichment programs to the children of Pawtucket, Central Falls, Providence, and across Rhode Island since 2014, according to the release.
Pawtucket children can register now for free winter Nature Drawing programs at www.EmpowermentFactory.org/Pawtucket-Programs. These one-hour online classes meet once per week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays. All program supplies are provided and hand-delivered to students’ homes.
