PAWTUCKET – A Mill-O-Ween family-friendly Halloween event will be held at the Lorraine Mills, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 5 p.m.
The event will include tarot card readings, a costume contest, trick-or-treating, food trucks, craft beer and cocktails.
Participating vendors include Crooked Current Brewery, JA Patty, Just Like Nana’s, Ming’s Asian Street Food and White Dog Distilling.
