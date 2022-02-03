Birthday candles

Feb. 1

Happy Birthday, Diane McCarthy! From all your friends at The Valley Breeze

Feb. 10

Rhonda Hiltz, Happy Birthday! Hugs, Lora and Chloe

Feb. 21

Mary Johnson Borek, Happy Birthday! You’re the best! From John B. Moskwa, your chauffeur

Happy Birthday to you, Mary Johnson Borek! Love, Dave

Mary Johnson Borek, Happy Birthday to the best cook ever! From Kevin W. Topka, your personal trainer

Feb. 22

Benjamin King, Happy 15th Birthday! Love from Mar and Haylee

Happy 15th Birthday, Benjamin King! From, Nonnie and Pa

Benjamin King, Happy 15th Birthday! From, Uncle Rashaad and Dailyn

Happy Birthday, Benjamin King! From GG with love and kisses

Feb. 24

Regina Gibbs Jones, Happy Birthday! From Mom with love

Happy Birthday, Regina Gibbs Jones! From Rochelle, Benjamin and Haylee

Regina Gibbs Jones, Happy Birthday! From Rashaad and Dailyn

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.