Feb. 1
Happy Birthday, Diane McCarthy! From all your friends at The Valley Breeze
Feb. 10
Rhonda Hiltz, Happy Birthday! Hugs, Lora and Chloe
Feb. 21
Mary Johnson Borek, Happy Birthday! You’re the best! From John B. Moskwa, your chauffeur
Happy Birthday to you, Mary Johnson Borek! Love, Dave
Mary Johnson Borek, Happy Birthday to the best cook ever! From Kevin W. Topka, your personal trainer
Feb. 22
Benjamin King, Happy 15th Birthday! Love from Mar and Haylee
Happy 15th Birthday, Benjamin King! From, Nonnie and Pa
Benjamin King, Happy 15th Birthday! From, Uncle Rashaad and Dailyn
Happy Birthday, Benjamin King! From GG with love and kisses
Feb. 24
Regina Gibbs Jones, Happy Birthday! From Mom with love
Happy Birthday, Regina Gibbs Jones! From Rochelle, Benjamin and Haylee
Regina Gibbs Jones, Happy Birthday! From Rashaad and Dailyn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.