The U.S. Army has awarded Pawtucket native Lt. Colonel Matthew J. Fecteau the Commendation Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal on the 7th and the 14th of June, respectively, while he was serving with the U.S. Southern European Task Force, Africa.
The two awards are for critical yet different initiatives, according to a news release. Fecteau received the Army Commendation Medal for supporting the African Land Forces Summit. This summit is designed to strengthen partnerships across Africa, and deter and prevent threats to U.S. national security. Fecteau received the Meritorious Service Medal for his work as an information operations officer overseeing security force assistance operations across Africa to actively combat insurgencies, terrorism, and extreme criminality.
