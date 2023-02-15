PAWTUCKET – A planned blood drive sponsored by the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance in partnership with the Rhode Island Blood Center and the Be the Match program on March 6 is inspired by teachers’ own experiences.
The blood drive will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the union’s office at 174 Armistice Blvd.
Cheryl Babiec, of the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance, is organizing the event, saying she has done blood drives in the past, but none quite like this.
During a recent executive board meeting, Babiec was reminding members of their sponsor code, 4028, to donate blood when one member told of how blood transfusions saved her life and another member came forward with his own unique story.
Mike Cookson, a teacher at Shea High School, shared how he became a part of the Be the Match program. He had never donated blood before, but when one of his children’s kindergarten classmates developed blood cancer, he decided that needed to change.
He has two children with his wife and one them had a friend in kindergarten who had cancer. Cookson went to the Blood Mobile and found that not only were they taking donated blood but also taking swabs as part of Be the Match program.
“I went in as a goal to be a match,” he said, “but I was not.”
Ann Evans, of the Be the Match program in Rhode Island, said that Cookson reached out to her about being a part of this upcoming blood drive.
“We will have the opportunity of anyone at the blood drive, ages 18 to 40, can join and swab to become part of the Be the Match registry,” she said.
Be the Match is a National Registry that helps find a cure for blood cancer patients using bone marrow and stem cell transplants. Evans said that for these patients in need, their only choice is a human donor, and 25 percent of patients have a donor match in the family, while 70-75 percent don’t.
As part of a bone marrow transplant, a donor’s healthy blood-forming cells are taken and put into the patient’s bloodstream.
Despite Cookson not being a match for his child’s kindergarten classmate, his information was still in the registry.
“Out of the blue, maybe 10 years later, I’m still on file and I was told I was a match for someone else,” he said. “And we started the process (of donating white blood cells).”
Evans and Cookson said some parts of the process are confidential but others are shared.
“It’s a two-minute digital registration with a 30-second cheek swab,” Evans said. “Then your information is put into the database and once a match is found, you are contacted. A small amount of information is disclosed including the age and gender of the match and it can be anywhere in the world.”
Cookson donated to his match in 2021, knowing only that his match was a person in their late 30s.
“My motivation and my honest belief, is heaven forbid, someone in my family needs a match or donation,” he said. “So how could I say no. As a parent, I can only imagine how helpless I would feel if our kids needed something like that.”
A lack of blood remains an ongoing issue, and blood cancers have been on the rise, with blood plasma also needed.
To learn more about Be the Match program, visit bethematch.org or follow @bethematch on social media.
Babiec said that for the blood drive, the RIBC highly encourages preregistration for a time to donate blood before that Monday. They may take walk-ins if time and space allow. To register, visit www.ribc.org/drives with sponsor code 4028.
One donation of blood can save three lives. Before donating blood, make sure to eat and stay hydrated and bring identification.
“I feel like this is a way to reach out into the community and help people in a different way,” Babiec said.
