PAWTUCKET — The YMCA of Pawtucket has announced that Jade Ford has accepted the position of director of development. With 16 years of experience in fundraising across a wide variety of non-profit, community-based, and civic organizations, Ford will work to enhance and streamline the Y’s development efforts, stated a press release.

“Jade will be an invaluable member of our growing executive team,” said Charlie Clifford, CEO of the YMCA of Pawtucket. “She has an extensive knowledge of strategic planning, development operations, and capital campaigns. I am confident that she will be a tremendous resource as we look to expand our fundraising initiatives.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.