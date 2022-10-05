PAWTUCKET — The YMCA of Pawtucket has announced that Jade Ford has accepted the position of director of development. With 16 years of experience in fundraising across a wide variety of non-profit, community-based, and civic organizations, Ford will work to enhance and streamline the Y’s development efforts, stated a press release.
“Jade will be an invaluable member of our growing executive team,” said Charlie Clifford, CEO of the YMCA of Pawtucket. “She has an extensive knowledge of strategic planning, development operations, and capital campaigns. I am confident that she will be a tremendous resource as we look to expand our fundraising initiatives.”
Before joining the Y, Jade most recently worked at Southcoast Health in New Bedford, Mass., as advancement officer, annual fund and special projects. Prior to that, she served as the development operations and events officer for The Children’s Trust out of Boston. Ford was also assistant manager of the Wish Program for Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Additionally, she served as development associate for the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, as well as community outreach & volunteer coordinator for Crossroads Rhode Island. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Wheaton College.
To learn more, contact Jennifer Almeida at 401-831-6123.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.