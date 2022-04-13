PAWTUCKET — School Committee vice chairman Roberto Moreno will be hosting a free bicycle helmet giveaway on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the BVCAP Community Center, 210 West Ave. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early as quantities are limited.
All helmets have been donated by Pawtucket’s Butler & Messier Insurance Inc. and will be procured by Circuit BMX, 29 Exchange St.
“As part of their longstanding commitment to support the community they serve, this event would not be possible without Butler & Messier,” Moreno said in a press release. “Between Butler & Messier, Circuit BMX, and the BVCAP Community Center, it’s important for our city’s children to see community partners come together to promote safety.”
The Pawtucket OakWood Raiders football team will be present for signups.
A bicycle will be raffled at the end of the event. All participants must be under 12, from Pawtucket, and accompanied by an adult. A waiver signed by parent/guardian is required to obtain a helmet. Seventy helmets will be available, first-come, first-served.
