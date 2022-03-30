PAWTUCKET – A free jazz concert by Two for the Rhode & Friends will be held at the Pawtucket Public Library, 12 Summer St., on Tuesday, April 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the library’s leisure area.
The public is invited to this performance by Rhode Island professional musicians James Seaberry and Peter Bodner, in collaboration with the Providence Federation of Musicians, with thanks to the Music Performance Trust Fund. The show is open to all ages.
Call the library at 401-725-3714 for more information.
